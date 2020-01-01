Snapdragon 821 vs Helio P22
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 12.7x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|May 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
