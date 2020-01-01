Snapdragon 821 vs Helio P23
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.93 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 103K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821 +124%
343
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Helio P23 +13%
856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821 +69%
175868
103919
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|770 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.93 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|August 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|MT6763V
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
