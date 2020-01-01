Snapdragon 821 vs Helio P60
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
49
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 6x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821 +25%
343
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Helio P60 +51%
1145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821 +2%
175868
172442
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|800 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|86 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|February 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|MT6771
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Mediatek Helio P60 official site
