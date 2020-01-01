Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Helio P65 – what's better?

Snapdragon 821 vs Helio P65

Snapdragon 821
Snapdragon 821
VS
Helio P65
Helio P65

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Supports 122% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
  • Announced 2 years later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 185K vs 175K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 821
758
Helio P65 +68%
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821
175868
Helio P65 +6%
185658

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Helio P65

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 653 MHz 820 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2016 June 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 Pro -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site MediaTek Helio P65 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P65 and Snapdragon 821 or ask any questions
