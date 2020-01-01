Snapdragon 821 vs Helio P70
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2100 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 175K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821 +15%
343
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Helio P70 +84%
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
Helio P70 +9%
192309
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|255 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
