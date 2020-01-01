Snapdragon 821 vs Helio P90
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 4.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 220K vs 175K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
343
Helio P90 +16%
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Helio P90 +98%
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
Helio P90 +25%
220657
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|-
|3
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|November 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|MT6779
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
