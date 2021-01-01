Snapdragon 821 vs MediaTek MT6750
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 21.6x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 332% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 6.9 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
- 56% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 1500 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
Pros of MediaTek MT6750
- Has 4 more cores
AnTuTu 8
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|58492
|-
|GPU
|54966
|-
|Memory
|29058
|-
|UX
|32663
|-
|Total score
|172577
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 821 +179%
337
121
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 821 +51%
745
495
|Image compression
|51.2 Mpixels/s
|39.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|7.96 images/s
|5.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|15.4 words/s
|12.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|14 images/s
|7.22 images/s
|Camera shooting
|10.7 images/s
|1.87 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.71 Mnodes/s
|0.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|239.7 Krows/s
|204.3 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and MediaTek MT6750
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|11 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Mali-T860 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|520 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|32
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|6.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|August 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|MT6750
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
