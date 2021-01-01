Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs MediaTek MT6750 – what's better?

Snapdragon 821 vs MediaTek MT6750

Snapdragon 821
VS
MediaTek MT6750
Snapdragon 821
MediaTek MT6750

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Performs 21.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 332% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 6.9 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for MediaTek
  • 56% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 1500 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
Pros of MediaTek MT6750
  • Has 4 more cores

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 821
vs
MediaTek MT6750

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 58492 -
GPU 54966 -
Memory 29058 -
UX 32663 -
Total score 172577 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 51.2 Mpixels/s 39.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection 7.96 images/s 5.7 images/s
Speech recognition 15.4 words/s 12.65 words/s
Machine learning 14 images/s 7.22 images/s
Camera shooting 10.7 images/s 1.87 images/s
HTML 5 0.71 Mnodes/s 0.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite 239.7 Krows/s 204.3 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and MediaTek MT6750

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 1500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion
TDP 11 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Mali-T860 MP2
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 653 MHz 520 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 32
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 6.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced July 2016 August 2016
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 Pro MT6750
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site MediaTek MT6750 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6750 and Snapdragon 821, or ask any questions
