Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 425
We compared two 4-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (with Adreno 530 graphics) and Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 21.6x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 458% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- 67% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821 +170%
343
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 821 +85%
758
410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|24
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|February 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
