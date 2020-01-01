Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 430 – what's better?

Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 430

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the older 8-core Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Performs 10.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • 67% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
  • Has 4 cores more

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 430

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 653 MHz 500 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 96
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced July 2016 September 2015
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8996 Pro MSM8937
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 430 and Snapdragon 821 or ask any questions
