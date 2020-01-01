Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 430
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the older 8-core Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 10.8x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- 67% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 1400 MHz)
- Announced 10 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Has 4 cores more
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821 +95%
343
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Snapdragon 430 +32%
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|September 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|MSM8937
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
