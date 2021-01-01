Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 435 – what's better?

Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 435

Snapdragon 821
VS
Snapdragon 435
Snapdragon 821
Snapdragon 435

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the older 8-core Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Performs 10.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 366% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 172K vs 72K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • 67% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
  • Has 4 more cores

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 821
vs
Snapdragon 435

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 821 +139%
172577
Snapdragon 435
72346
CPU 58492 30885
GPU 54966 8145
Memory 29058 24256
UX 32663 9499
Total score 172577 72346
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 51.2 Mpixels/s 45.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection 7.96 images/s 5.29 images/s
Speech recognition 15.4 words/s 15 words/s
Machine learning 14 images/s 8.46 images/s
Camera shooting 10.7 images/s 3.49 images/s
HTML 5 0.71 Mnodes/s 0.38 Mnodes/s
SQLite 239.7 Krows/s 211.55 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 435

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion
TDP 11 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 653 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 256 96
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced July 2016 February 2016
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8996 Pro MSM8940
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 821 or Snapdragon 730
2. Snapdragon 821 or Snapdragon 865
3. Snapdragon 821 or Snapdragon 845
4. Snapdragon 821 or Snapdragon 710
5. Snapdragon 821 or Snapdragon 660
6. Snapdragon 435 or Exynos 9611
7. Snapdragon 435 or Snapdragon 625
8. Snapdragon 435 or Snapdragon 439
9. Snapdragon 435 or Snapdragon 450
10. Snapdragon 435 or Helio G80

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 435 and Snapdragon 821, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish