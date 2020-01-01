Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 439 – what's better?

Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 439

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Performs 10.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 366% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 177K vs 97K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821 +82%
177524
Snapdragon 439
97286

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 439

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 11 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 505
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 653 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 256 96
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 5 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X6
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced July 2016 June 2018
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8996 Pro SDM439
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 821, or ask any questions
