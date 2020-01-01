Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 10.8x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 366% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 177K vs 97K
- Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Has 4 more cores
- Announced 1-year later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821 +95%
346
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
761
Snapdragon 439 +6%
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821 +82%
177524
97286
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 439
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|11 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|SDM439
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
