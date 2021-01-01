Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 450
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 4.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 299% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 172K vs 87K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Has 4 more cores
- Announced later
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|58492
|38553
|GPU
|54966
|9140
|Memory
|29058
|25705
|UX
|32663
|12027
|Total score
|172577
|87460
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 821 +128%
337
148
Multi-Core Score
745
Snapdragon 450 +28%
951
|Image compression
|51.2 Mpixels/s
|66.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|7.96 images/s
|8.97 images/s
|Speech recognition
|15.4 words/s
|18.6 words/s
|Machine learning
|14 images/s
|11.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|10.7 images/s
|5.27 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.71 Mnodes/s
|1.26 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|239.7 Krows/s
|317.5 Krows/s
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|11 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|June 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|SDM450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
