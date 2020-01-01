Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 460 – what's better?

Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 460

Snapdragon 821
Snapdragon 821
VS
Snapdragon 460
Snapdragon 460

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 149K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Announced 3 years and 7 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821 +17%
175868
Snapdragon 460
149818

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 460

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 653 MHz -
Number of ALUs 256 128
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced July 2016 January 2020
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8996 Pro SM4250-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 821 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish