Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 1800 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 149K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Announced 3 years and 7 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821 +35%
343
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Snapdragon 460 +66%
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821 +17%
175868
149818
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|-
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Snapdragon 835
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or Snapdragon 632
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or MediaTek Helio G70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or Snapdragon 662