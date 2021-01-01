Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Announced 4-years and 6-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 176K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|58492
|-
|GPU
|54966
|-
|Memory
|29058
|-
|UX
|32663
|-
|Total score
|176454
|244695
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
343
Multi-Core Score
753
|Image compression
|51.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|7.96 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|15.4 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|14 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|705.6 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|239.7 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|SM4350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
