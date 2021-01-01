Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 480

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 4-years and 6-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 176K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 821
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 821
176454
Snapdragon 480 +39%
244695
CPU 58492 -
GPU 54966 -
Memory 29058 -
UX 32663 -
Total score 176454 244695

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 51.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 7.96 images/s -
Speech recognition 15.4 words/s -
Machine learning 14 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.7 images/s -
HTML 5 705.6 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 239.7 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 11 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 653 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 256 -
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X51
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2016 January 2021
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8996 Pro SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

