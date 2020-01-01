Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 625
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the older 8-core Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 4.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 299% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Has 4 cores more
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821 +101%
343
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Snapdragon 625 +36%
1032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|February 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|MSM8953
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
