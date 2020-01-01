Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 630 – what's better?

Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 630

Snapdragon 821
Snapdragon 821
VS
Snapdragon 630
Snapdragon 630

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 180% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 10.66 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 177K vs 117K
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821 +51%
177524
Snapdragon 630
117454

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 630

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 11 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 508
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 653 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 256 96
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 163 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 10.66 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 642
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced July 2016 May 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 Pro SDM630
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 821, or ask any questions
