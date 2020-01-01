Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 180% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 177K vs 117K
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2200 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Has 4 more cores
- Announced 10-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821 +97%
346
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
761
Snapdragon 630 +31%
996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821 +51%
177524
117454
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 630
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|11 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|May 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|SDM630
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
