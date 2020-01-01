Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 632
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Supports 299% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 120K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 1 year later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821 +30%
343
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Snapdragon 632 +40%
1064
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821 +46%
175868
120542
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X9 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|SDM632
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
