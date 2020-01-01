Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 632 – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Supports 299% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 120K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Announced 1 year later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821 +46%
175868
Snapdragon 632
120542

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 632

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 653 MHz 600-650 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 96
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1

Connectivity

Modem X12 X9 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced July 2016 June 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 Pro SDM632
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 632 and Snapdragon 821 or ask any questions
