Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 652
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the older 8-core Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 99K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Has 4 cores more
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821 +33%
343
258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Snapdragon 652 +30%
987
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821 +77%
175868
99413
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|600 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|February 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|MSM8976
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
