Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 652 – what's better?

Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 652

Snapdragon 821
Snapdragon 821
VS
Snapdragon 652
Snapdragon 652

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the older 8-core Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Announced 1 year and 5 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 99K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Has 4 cores more

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821 +77%
175868
Snapdragon 652
99413

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 652

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 510
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 653 MHz 600 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 128
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 153 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X8
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced July 2016 February 2015
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 Pro MSM8976
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 652 and Snapdragon 821 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish