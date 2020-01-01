Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 157K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 10 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821 +1%
343
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Snapdragon 660 +74%
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821 +11%
175868
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|May 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|SDM660
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
