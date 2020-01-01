Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 662 – what's better?

Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 662

Snapdragon 821
Snapdragon 821
Snapdragon 662
Snapdragon 662

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Announced 3 years and 7 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821
175868
Snapdragon 662 +2%
179359

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 662

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 653 MHz 650 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 96
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2016 January 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 Pro SM615
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 821 or ask any questions
