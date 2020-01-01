Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 662
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Announced 3 years and 7 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821 +9%
343
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Snapdragon 662 +86%
1407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
Snapdragon 662 +2%
179359
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|SM615
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
