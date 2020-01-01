Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 665
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 146K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 821 +9%
343
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Snapdragon 665 +81%
1371
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821 +20%
175868
146210
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|650 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|SM6125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
Cast your vote
31 (53.4%)
27 (46.6%)
Total votes: 58
Related Comparisons
- Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 855
- Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 845
- Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 710
- Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 660
- Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 820
- Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 730
- Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 712
- Snapdragon 665 and Helio P70
- Snapdragon 665 and Kirin 970
- Snapdragon 665 and Helio G70