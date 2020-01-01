Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 48% better in floating-point computations
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
343
Snapdragon 670 +2%
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Snapdragon 670 +74%
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
Snapdragon 670 +1%
177622
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|SDM670
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
