We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Announced 2 years and 4 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 207K vs 175K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821
175868
Snapdragon 675 +18%
207848

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 675

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 16 KB
L2 cache 3 MB 256 KB
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 612
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 653 MHz 700-750 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит

Connectivity

Modem X12 X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2016 October 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 Pro SDM675
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 821 or ask any questions
