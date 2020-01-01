Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 678
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 47% better in floating-point computations
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Announced 4-years and 6-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 177K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
341
Snapdragon 678 +30%
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
754
Snapdragon 678 +86%
1400
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
177340
Snapdragon 678 +22%
217188
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|96
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|December 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|SDM678
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|-
