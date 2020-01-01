Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 690
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
- Announced 3 years later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 323K vs 175K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
343
Snapdragon 690 +83%
627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Snapdragon 690 +140%
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
Snapdragon 690 +84%
323200
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 619L
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|-
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 692
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|June 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|SM6350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3
Related Comparisons
- Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 821
- Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 821
- Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 821
- Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 821
- Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 821
- Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 690
- Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 690
- Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 690
- Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 690
- Exynos 9611 and Snapdragon 690