Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 710
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 35% better in floating-point computations
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 175K
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
343
Snapdragon 710 +15%
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Snapdragon 710 +92%
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
Snapdragon 710 +26%
221157
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X15 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|May 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|SDM710
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
Cast your vote
12 (38.7%)
19 (61.3%)
Total votes: 31
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 821
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 821
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 821
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 821
- Samsung Exynos 8890 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- MediaTek Helio G90T vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710