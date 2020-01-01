Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Supports 114% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Performs 34% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Announced 3 years and 7 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 175K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
343
Snapdragon 720G +68%
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Snapdragon 720G +126%
1710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
Snapdragon 720G +60%
281076
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|SM7125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
