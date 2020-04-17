Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 730 – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Performs 34% better in floating-point computations
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Announced 2 years and 9 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 44%) AnTuTu 8 score – 252K vs 175K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821
175868
Snapdragon 730 +44%
252629

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 730

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 653 MHz 500 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 128
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem X12 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced July 2016 April 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 Pro SM7150-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 730 and Snapdragon 821 or ask any questions
Bikerathar 17 April 2020 12:35
Nice comparison on specs, have a LG G6 now, still okay but looking for something new in few months, on my list a Samsung A71. Hard to find a decent phone with comparable specs for a good price. Also doubting buying a Huawei P smart 2020 (new model) or LG G8 (SD 855- 500€). the G6 still a very decent phone and hard to beat in price range up to 400€ ( price i payed 2,5 years ago :-).
+4 Reply
Deepster 22 May 2020 22:33
Yea still with my g6 too but they fingerprint scanner doesn't work well anymore, was thinking of getting the reno 3 pro or reno ace but a71 seems more value
+2 Reply
YeYo 01 July 2020 07:27
Same goes, I want to update from LG G6 too. I'm very happy with the LG G6 I just want to update
0 Reply
