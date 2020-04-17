Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 730
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Performs 34% better in floating-point computations
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 44%) AnTuTu 8 score – 252K vs 175K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
343
Snapdragon 730 +58%
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Snapdragon 730 +137%
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
Snapdragon 730 +44%
252629
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|SM7150-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
Cast your vote
16 (26.7%)
44 (73.3%)
Total votes: 60
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Samsung Exynos 8890 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- MediaTek Helio G90T vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730