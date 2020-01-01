Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 23% better in floating-point computations
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 284K vs 175K
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
343
Snapdragon 730G +58%
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
758
Snapdragon 730G +131%
1753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175868
Snapdragon 730G +62%
284624
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|825 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2016
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
