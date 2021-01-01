Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 750G
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Announced 4-years and 3-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Shows significantly better (up to 91%) AnTuTu 9 score – 392K vs 205K
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- Better instruction set architecture
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|60832
|120338
|GPU
|61122
|92398
|Memory
|31760
|72671
|UX
|49648
|102436
|Total score
|205188
|392197
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
343
Snapdragon 750G +94%
664
Multi-Core Score
749
Snapdragon 750G +169%
2015
|Image compression
|51.2 Mpixels/s
|119.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|7.96 images/s
|18.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|15.4 words/s
|30.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|14 images/s
|28.55 images/s
|Camera shooting
|10.7 images/s
|18.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.71 Mnodes/s
|2.38 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|239.7 Krows/s
|612.55 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|37 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|61 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 694
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 кГц/24 бит
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|Announced
|July 2016
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|SM7225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
