Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 765 – what's better?

Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 765

Snapdragon 821
Snapdragon 821
VS
Snapdragon 765
Snapdragon 765

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Announced 3 years and 5 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 175K
  • Performs 16% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 821
175868
Snapdragon 765 +64%
288056

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 765

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 620
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 653 MHz 625 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 192
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 600 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 696
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 кГц/24 бит AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X52
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced July 2016 December 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 Pro SM7250-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (7.1%)
13 (92.9%)
Total votes: 14

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 821 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish