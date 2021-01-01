Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 768G – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 768G (Adreno 620) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 9 score – 439K vs 247K
  • Performs 35% better in floating-point computations
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2342 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 821
vs
Snapdragon 768G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 821
247731
Snapdragon 768G +77%
439600
CPU 62991 123776
GPU 90961 112972
Memory 36699 81069
UX 55683 119474
Total score 247731 439600
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 51.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 7.96 images/s -
Speech recognition 15.4 words/s -
Machine learning 14 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.7 images/s -
HTML 5 0.71 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 239.7 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 768G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo		 1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 4 8
Frequency 2342 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 11 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 530 Adreno 620
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 653 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 256 192
FLOPS 519 Gigaflops 700 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 696
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X52
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced August 2016 May 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8996 Pro SM7250-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site

