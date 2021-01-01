Snapdragon 821 vs Snapdragon 768G
We compared the 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) with the newer 8-core Snapdragon 768G (Adreno 620) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Announced 3-years and 9-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 9 score – 439K vs 247K
- Performs 35% better in floating-point computations
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2342 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|62991
|123776
|GPU
|90961
|112972
|Memory
|36699
|81069
|UX
|55683
|119474
|Total score
|247731
|439600
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
341
Snapdragon 768G +107%
707
Multi-Core Score
756
Snapdragon 768G +166%
2011
|Image compression
|51.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|7.96 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|15.4 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|14 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.71 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|239.7 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 821 and Snapdragon 768G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|2342 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|11 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|653 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|256
|192
|FLOPS
|519 Gigaflops
|700 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8996 Pro
|SM7250-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
