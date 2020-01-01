Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Snapdragon 835 vs A10 Fusion

Snapdragon 835
Snapdragon 835
VS
A10 Fusion
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Performs 4.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 250K
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2340 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 835
392
A10 Fusion +99%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +21%
1715
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +12%
281291
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2450 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 710 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2016 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8998 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
48 (64.9%)
26 (35.1%)
Total votes: 74

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Snapdragon 835 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish