We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540) with the newer 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Performs 79% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1 year and 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 44%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 281K
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 835
392
A12 Bionic +190%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835
1715
A12 Bionic +72%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835
281291
A12 Bionic +44%
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2450 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 128 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 500 -
GPU frequency 710 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2016 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8998 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Snapdragon 835 or ask any questions
