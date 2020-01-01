Snapdragon 835 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
96
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 280K
- Announced 3-years and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 29.8 GB/s)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2450 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
393
A14 Bionic +308%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1715
A14 Bionic +127%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
280211
A14 Bionic +117%
607676
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2990 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 682
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8998
|APL1W01
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|-
