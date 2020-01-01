Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 280K
  • Announced 3-years and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 43% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2450 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 835
393
A14 Bionic +308%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835
1715
A14 Bionic +127%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835
280211
A14 Bionic +117%
607676

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2450 MHz 2990 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 11.8 billion
TDP 9 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 500 -
GPU frequency 710 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 256 -
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 682 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2016 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8998 APL1W01
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site -

