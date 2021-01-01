Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 315K
  • Announced 4-years and 11-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.1x)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • 31% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2450 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 835
315335
A15 Bionic +158%
812406
CPU 82844 216265
GPU 104823 339795
Memory 51193 112472
UX 76340 133063
Total score 315335 812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 835
392
A15 Bionic +346%
1750
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 835
1719
A15 Bionic +175%
4728
Image compression 95.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 31.5 words/s -
Machine learning 24.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.5 images/s -
HTML 5 1.99 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 534.8 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2450 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 15 billion
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 500 -
GPU frequency 710 MHz 1511 MHz
Execution units 2 5
Shading units 256 -
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 682 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2016 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8998 APL1W05
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site -

