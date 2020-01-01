Snapdragon 835 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Has 6 cores more
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 170K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 32% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 1850 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
Apple A9 +39%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +70%
1715
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +65%
281291
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|256
|192
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|September 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8998
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|-
