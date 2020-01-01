Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 170K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 32% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 835
392
Apple A9 +39%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +70%
1715
Apple A9
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +65%
281291
Apple A9
170666

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2450 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 710 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 256 192
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2016 September 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8998 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site -

