Snapdragon 835 vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
51
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2200 MHz)
- Performs 1% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Announced 2 years and 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 281K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
Kirin 810 +56%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1715
Kirin 810 +18%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281291
Kirin 810 +15%
322421
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|June 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|-
Cast your vote
12 (30%)
28 (70%)
Total votes: 40
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 660
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- HiSilicon Kirin 810 and Kirin 970