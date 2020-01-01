Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Snapdragon 835 vs Kirin 9000

Snapdragon 835
Snapdragon 835
VS
Kirin 9000
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 677K vs 280K
  • Announced 3-years later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 48% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2450 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 835
393
Kirin 9000 +164%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835
1715
Kirin 9000 +117%
3720
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835
280211
Kirin 9000 +142%
677758

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 15.3 billion
TDP 9 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 710 MHz -
Execution units 2 24
Shading units 256 384
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 682 AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 16 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2016 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8998 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site -

