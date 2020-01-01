Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

Snapdragon 835 vs Kirin 950

Snapdragon 835
Snapdragon 835
VS
Kirin 950
Kirin 950

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Performs 4.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 280K vs 173K
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +14%
393
Kirin 950
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +33%
1715
Kirin 950
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +62%
280211
Kirin 950
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Adreno 500 Midgard
GPU frequency 710 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 256 64
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 682 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2016 November 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8998 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 730
2. Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 865
3. Snapdragon 835 or Kirin 970
4. Snapdragon 835 or Kirin 980
5. Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 660
6. Kirin 950 or Snapdragon 845
7. Kirin 950 or Kirin 710
8. Kirin 950 or Snapdragon 660
9. Kirin 950 or Kirin 960
10. Kirin 950 or Kirin 659

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 950 and Snapdragon 835, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish