Snapdragon 835 vs Kirin 970

Snapdragon 835
Snapdragon 835
VS
Kirin 970
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Performs 61% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 235K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +23%
1715
Kirin 970
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +20%
281291
Kirin 970
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 710 MHz 746 MHz
Cores - 12
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2016 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8998 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Snapdragon 835 or ask any questions
Dylan 06 August 2020 08:52
Sd 835 is the best
0 Reply
