Snapdragon 835 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Performs 61% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 235K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Announced 10 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835 +23%
1715
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835 +20%
281291
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|-
|12
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8998
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
