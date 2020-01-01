Snapdragon 835 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
65
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 281K
- Performs 24% better in floating-point computations
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2450 MHz)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29.8 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
Kirin 980 +78%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1715
Kirin 980 +45%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281291
Kirin 980 +43%
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|-
|10
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8998
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
Cast your vote
14 (24.1%)
44 (75.9%)
Total votes: 58
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 865
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and 855 Plus
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Samsung Exynos 9825
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660