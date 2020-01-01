Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Kirin 990 (4G) – what's better?

Snapdragon 835 vs Kirin 990 (4G)

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
  • Announced 2 years and 11 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 281K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Performs 38% better in floating-point computations
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2450 MHz)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29.8 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835
281291
Kirin 990 (4G) +54%
434078

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Kirin 990 (4G)

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 512 KB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Adreno 500 Bifrost
GPU frequency 710 MHz 600 MHz
Cores - 16
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops 768 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2016 October 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8998 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site

