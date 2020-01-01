Snapdragon 835 vs Kirin 990 (5G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Announced 2 years and 11 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 281K
- Performs 61% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2450 MHz)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29.8 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
Kirin 990 (5G) +96%
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1715
Kirin 990 (5G) +82%
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281291
Kirin 990 (5G) +79%
503438
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|512 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|-
|16
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|896 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|Balong 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8998
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Samsung Exynos 990