Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

Snapdragon 835 vs Kirin 985

Snapdragon 835
Snapdragon 835
VS
Kirin 985
Kirin 985

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
  • Announced 3 years and 6 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 281K
  • Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2450 MHz)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835
281291
Kirin 985 +39%
392336

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 710 MHz -
Cores - 8
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 22
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2016 April 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8998 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 985 and Snapdragon 835 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish