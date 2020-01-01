Snapdragon 835 vs Kirin 985
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
66
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
60
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
67
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
- Announced 3 years and 6 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 281K
- Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2450 MHz)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29.8 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281291
Kirin 985 +39%
392336
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2580 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|8
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|April 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8998
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|-
