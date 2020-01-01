Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Snapdragon 835 vs Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 835
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 835
279954
Dimensity 700 +2%
286122
CPU 81260 -
GPU 109179 -
Memory 49789 -
UX 38165 -
Total score 279954 286122

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 95.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 31.5 words/s -
Machine learning 24.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.5 images/s -
HTML 5 1.99 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 534.8 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 710 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 -
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 682 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2016 November 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8998 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

