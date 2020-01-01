Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Dimensity 800U – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800U ( Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Announced 3 years and 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 324K vs 281K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835
281291
Dimensity 800U +16%
324896

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Dimensity 800U

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall
GPU frequency 710 MHz -
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2016 August 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8998 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site

