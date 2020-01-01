Snapdragon 835 vs Dimensity 820
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 820 ( Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Performs 8x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
- Announced 3 years and 7 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 8 score – 406K vs 281K
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2450 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
Dimensity 820 +68%
657
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1715
Dimensity 820 +56%
2678
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281291
Dimensity 820 +45%
406574
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Mali-G57 MC5
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|5
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|70 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|MT6875
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site
