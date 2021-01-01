Snapdragon 835 vs Dimensity 900
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Announced 4-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 283K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|81260
|-
|GPU
|109179
|-
|Memory
|49789
|-
|UX
|38165
|-
|Total score
|283511
|487978
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
388
Multi-Core Score
1715
|Image compression
|95.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|13.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|31.5 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|24.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|14.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.99 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|534.8 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Dimensity 900
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 682
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|May 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MSM8998
|MT6877
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1