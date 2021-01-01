Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Announced 4-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 283K

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 835
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 835
283511
Dimensity 900 +72%
487978
CPU 81260 -
GPU 109179 -
Memory 49789 -
UX 38165 -
Total score 283511 487978

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 95.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 31.5 words/s -
Machine learning 24.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 14.5 images/s -
HTML 5 1.99 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 534.8 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 500 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 710 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 256 -
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 682 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic -

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 16 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2016 May 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MSM8998 MT6877
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

