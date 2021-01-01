Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

Snapdragon 835 vs Helio G35

Snapdragon 835
VS
Helio G35
Snapdragon 835
Helio G35

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Performs 10.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 315K vs 123K
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2300 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 835
vs
Helio G35

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 835 +155%
315335
Helio G35
123795
CPU 82844 38954
GPU 104823 16847
Memory 51193 26654
UX 76340 40547
Total score 315335 123795
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 835 +123%
392
Helio G35
176
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 835 +71%
1719
Helio G35
1003
Image compression 95.3 Mpixels/s 27.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 13.3 images/s 4.3 images/s
Speech recognition 31.5 words/s 9.73 words/s
Machine learning 24.1 images/s 6.17 images/s
Camera shooting 14.5 images/s 2.88 images/s
HTML 5 1.99 Mnodes/s 0.6 Mnodes/s
SQLite 534.8 Krows/s 137.2 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 23 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 30 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 43 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 29 FPS
[Low]
Device - Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2450 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 500 Rogue
GPU frequency 710 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 256 32
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 682 No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2016 June 2020
Class Flagship Low end
Model number MSM8998 MT6765G
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 730G
2. Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 765G
3. Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 750G
4. Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 845
5. Snapdragon 835 or Kirin 970
6. Helio G35 or Snapdragon 720G
7. Helio G35 or Snapdragon 662
8. Helio G35 or Helio P22
9. Helio G35 or Helio G80
10. Helio G35 or Helio G85

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Snapdragon 835, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish