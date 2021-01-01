Snapdragon 835 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (with Adreno 540 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Performs 10.3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 315K vs 123K
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2300 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 3-years and 8-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|82844
|38954
|GPU
|104823
|16847
|Memory
|51193
|26654
|UX
|76340
|40547
|Total score
|315335
|123795
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 835 +123%
392
176
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 835 +71%
1719
1003
|Image compression
|95.3 Mpixels/s
|27.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|13.3 images/s
|4.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|31.5 words/s
|9.73 words/s
|Machine learning
|24.1 images/s
|6.17 images/s
|Camera shooting
|14.5 images/s
|2.88 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.99 Mnodes/s
|0.6 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|534.8 Krows/s
|137.2 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|43 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|256
|32
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 682
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|June 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|MSM8998
|MT6765G
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
